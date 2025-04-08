Viral Video: Maharashtra college student collapses of heart attack on stage during farewell

A shocking incident occurred at a college event in Dharashiv city, Maharashtra, when a 20-year-old student collapsed while delivering a speech and is believed to have died from a heart attack. A video of the tragic moment has quickly gone viral.

The event took place at Maharshi Guruvarya R G Shinde Mahavidyalaya in Paranda taluka. In the footage, Varsha Kharat, dressed in a saree, is seen addressing the crowd in Marathi, sharing a cheerful moment. However, midway through her speech, her pace suddenly slows, and she collapses unexpectedly. Onlookers immediately rushed to help her, according to reports from NDTV.

महाराष्ट्र के धाराशिव जिले के कॉलेज में फेयरवेल स्पीच के दौरान 20 साल की छात्रा वर्षा खरात अपने दोस्तों को हंसते-हंसते अलविदा कह रही थी। अचानक नीचे गिरी और मौत हो गई। क्या आप कल्पना कर सकते हैं कि जो लड़की हंस रही हो, वो अचानक से मर जाए...😰💔 pic.twitter.com/zV1Ab2njdi — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 6, 2025

As per a report from the Times of India, Kharat's uncle revealed that she had a history of heart problems and had bypass surgery approximately seven years ago.

Many netizens have commented under the video expressing concern, with a lot of them blaming the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the hastily developed vaccines for it. One user said, “Aisey Maamle corono kaal ke baad kaafi dekhne me mil rahe hai. Sarkar ko chahiye hai ki is par koi tatkaal jaanch bithaye aur pata kare ki aisa kyon ho raha hai aur kya kaaran hai.”

Another commenter said, “Such matters are coming in light daily basis...govt. should carry out proper investigation rather than covering up.”

Yet another user pointed to Covid-19 and its vaccine, saying, “Unproven Vaccine which was not tested properly before introduction. Pharma lobby made millions.”