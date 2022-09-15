Viral video: Man complains about bad condition of road in UP’s Ballia, e-rickshaw topples behind him

Chandigarh, September 15
As bizarre as it gets. As a man in UP’s Ballia is talking on camera about the pitiable condition of roads, an e-rickshaw overturns behind him. A video of the incident has gone viral online.
In a shocking incident, an E-rickshaw overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia while a reporter was asking a commuter about the condition of the roads, the incident was caught on camera. The reporter was talking to a commuter when the incident occurred in the background. pic.twitter.com/1bYtzii62n— Ahmed Khabeer ???? ???? (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 15, 2022
In over a minute long clip, he is seen lamenting that authorities concerned have not repaired the road for long. He claimed that the road was in a shambles for the past four-five years.
The man adds that several motorists have been injured on this dilapidated road.
Half a minute into the video, an e-rickshaw topples due to a big pothole. Passers-by rush to help passengers and push the vehicle back to its position.
