Viral video: Man turns three wheeler into Chhatrapati Shivaji castle, Internet impressed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 21

India is a land of innovations, which are traditionally known as ‘jugaads’. Most automobile enthusiasts give amazing modifications to their vehicles to give them a facelift. A video of one such makeover has been making the rounds on social media, where a three wheeler could be seen modified into a miniature Chhatrapati Shivaji castle.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user, Rathod Gajanan.

The castle design and the brick outline were primarily done on top of the auto, but the traces of makeover were mostly all around it.

Since being shared, the viral video has garnered over 4.3 million views. Netizens are absolutely impressed with the artistic approach.

