Viral video: Men repeatedly disrupts closing of Delhi Metro doors, netizens demand action; DMRC reacts

Delhi Metro has been in news for quite some time over a plethora of reasons, which perhaps are not something to be proud of. From woman gushing pepper spray on her co-traveller to commuters filming dance reels which are disruptive for other passengers, Delhi Metro had to bear a lot of criticism for not acknowledging the troublesome acts onboard the train. After a lot of hue and cry, the DMRC issued repeated warnings asking passengers to 'behave responsibly".

However, a video, making rounds across social media platforms, is testimony on how a lot is left to be done to school people over etiquettes while onboard the train. The now-viral video shows two youths repeatedly disrupting the closing of doors of a train coach.

A group of friends, with two of them standing by the either side of the sliding doors and blocking them from closing, could be seen in the video. As the gates begin to close, the duo sticks out their feet causing the sensor-driven automated door to reopen.

A video in this context has been shared by a user, Aman. He also tagged DMRC to apprise the governing body about the notorious act of the youths.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 34,000 views. Netizens are extremely critical of the act and demand they be penalised.

DMRC too has taken cognizance and sought details of the coach while categorically stating that obstructing the doors of Metro Train is a punishable offence.

