Viral video: Men repeatedly disrupts closing of Delhi Metro doors, netizens demand action; DMRC reacts

Chandigarh, June 10
Delhi Metro has been in news for quite some time over a plethora of reasons, which perhaps are not something to be proud of. From woman gushing pepper spray on her co-traveller to commuters filming dance reels which are disruptive for other passengers, Delhi Metro had to bear a lot of criticism for not acknowledging the troublesome acts onboard the train. After a lot of hue and cry, the DMRC issued repeated warnings asking passengers to 'behave responsibly".
However, a video, making rounds across social media platforms, is testimony on how a lot is left to be done to school people over etiquettes while onboard the train. The now-viral video shows two youths repeatedly disrupting the closing of doors of a train coach.
A group of friends, with two of them standing by the either side of the sliding doors and blocking them from closing, could be seen in the video. As the gates begin to close, the duo sticks out their feet causing the sensor-driven automated door to reopen.
A video in this context has been shared by a user, Aman. He also tagged DMRC to apprise the governing body about the notorious act of the youths.
Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai🤦 pic.twitter.com/l7nopyU6UK— Aman (@imb0yaman) June 8, 2023
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 34,000 views. Netizens are extremely critical of the act and demand they be penalised.
Pade likhe gavar hai.....sam.on— Rahul (@Rahul1832921) June 8, 2023
So sad. 1000’s of passengers struggling to reach there destination & someone makes fun of system. & @OfficialDMRC is looking for coach number ..— ATUL GAIROLA (@ATULEFFECT) June 8, 2023
Such people's image should be circulated on all metro stn with CRPF personal and blocked from using metro with a heavy penalty along with filing case under sections of creating nuisance with public property and public.— Nilesh Kumar Sinha (@sinhak_nilesh) June 9, 2023
Inki koi complain nahi karta kya?— Anjali ♡ (@anjalimishraa1) June 8, 2023
Pls take necessary action so it will be a lesson for others, Those things about it are a joke— Mohit Saxena (@mohi162) June 8, 2023
DMRC too has taken cognizance and sought details of the coach while categorically stating that obstructing the doors of Metro Train is a punishable offence.
नमस्कार। कृपया कोच नंबर प्रदान करें। ट्रेन के अंदर और बाहर कोच नंबर लिखा होता है। कृपया नीचे दी गई तस्वीरों को देखें। pic.twitter.com/kDGPeibbNP— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 8, 2023
Hi. Obstructing the door of a Metro train is a punishable offence. Passengers may kindly contact DMRC Helpline on 155370 if they notice such behaviour.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 8, 2023
