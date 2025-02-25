DT
Viral video: Pakistan's ridiculous claim crediting 'black magic' for India's win in Champions Trophy leaves fans fuming

Netizens react as absurd claims go viral alleging that 22 Indian priests performed ‘jaadu-tona’ for victory amidst India’s refusal to play in Pakistan
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:07 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
A news channel credited "jaadu-tona" for India's win in the ICC Champions Trophy match on Sunday against Pakistan.

The match was held in Dubai after India refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns.

The programme was aired on "Discover Pakistan," and very soon the video went viral on various social media platforms.

The video shows Pakistani anchors making comments on how India used black magic to win the match.

One of the panellists claimed, "Ye andar ki khabar hai, India ne apne 22 pandit Dubai stadium mein utaar diye. Har player par 2-2 pandit honge. Aur vo itne jaadu tone kar rhe hain ki Pakistani players distract ho rahe hain. Yahi vajah thi ki India Pakistan nahi aana chah raha tha. Kyuki unko pata tha ki India jab Pakistan aayega tab unke pandit yahan nahi aa sakenge."

Following this, another panellist commented, "They (India) were performing so well out of nowhere, I don't know what happened."

While the third panellist said, "The solution to this is prayer, of course, we are doing it."

They further claimed, saying, "In 2011, there was also a practice on a black pitch in Mohali during the semi-final."

The claims have been widely ridiculed by Indian social media users who responded with memes and sarcastic remarks.

One user commented, "They finally got to know our secret."

Another asked, "What did the New Zealand team do that Pakistan lost the match?"

"Take them to your country and see whether they can save your country from the huge debt," commented another user.

