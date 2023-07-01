Viral video: RPF personnel pours water on passengers resting on platform; netizens seek action, railway responds

Chandigarh, July 1
A Railway police official is facing netizens ire on social media after a video, showing him pouring water on the face of passengers taking rest on railway platform, went viral.
The clip has been shared by a user, Ashok Swain. “India’s Railways Police pouring water on people who have been taking rest inside the Train Station waiting for their train! What has happened to the head and heart of the country?”
India’s Railways Police pouring water on people who have been taking rest inside the Train Station waiting for their train! What has happened to the head and heart of the country? pic.twitter.com/1dqOxZGpAa— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 30, 2023
The viral video shows the personnel trickling water on faces of a youth and an old man subsequently in order to wake them up from sleep. The duo visibly wakes up in haste and try to apprehend the situation.
The act has left netizens fuming as they demand action against the ‘inhumane’ act.
It's really sad, humanity is gone— Nicole (@Tamika25703753) June 30, 2023
Cruel mind set 😡— Dr. Gopinath (@ramgopi79) June 30, 2023
Why police is misbehaving with poor people in most inhuman way.....!— Sitab Chaudhary-Office (@sitab_chaudhary) June 30, 2023
They look down on civilians.This has to change.— Mandy (@realbradcowan) June 30, 2023
V sad to see this news 😢— 🇮🇳Riyaz రియాజ్ (@Riyazuddin555) June 30, 2023
Sickness everywhere— Neo (@horusneo1) June 30, 2023
Central Railway, however, said in a tweet that the personnel concerned was suitably advised to deal with passengers in dignified way. At the same time, the Railway division also said the act, of sleeping on the platform, cause inconvenience.
