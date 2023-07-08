Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides; ‘Red’ alert for Himachal Pradesh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 8

A huge part of a road caved in on Saturday on Jammu-Srinagar highway amid heavy rain.

In a video that has gone viral, the road connecting two tunnels on the national highway was washed away in the landslides. This was triggered by heavy rain and several areas of the Ramban district have been disconnected.

Also, traffic movement was temporarily suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road following multiple landslides triggered by heavy overnight rainfall.

The weatherman has predicted widespread moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers under the influence of monsoon winds and western disturbances across Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday.

‘Red’ alert for Himachal

In Himachal, the weather department has raised the “orange” alert to “red” alert for isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur for today and tomorrow.

Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in district Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan, while there could be isolated spells of heavy rain in Lahaul and Spiti.

Fresh rain spell in Delhi

A fresh spell of rain drenched Delhi on Saturday with the Met office predicting more showers during the day.

The national capital recorded 3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday. The early morning rain inconvenienced many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day.