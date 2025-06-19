Viral video shows drunk man riding camel on busy Hyderabad highway

The traffic on a Hyderabad highway was recently disturbed by an unusual incident.

A viral video shows a man riding a camel across the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad. Apparently under intoxication, the man sways from one side to the other while he loosely holds the reins.

The video is shared by Instagram user Ikram Ullah Shah, who captures the bizarre incident as he chases the rider to ensure the safety of both the rider and those passing by.

Shah, along with a friend, eventually captures the man after a long chase and successfully gets the rider down and ties the camel to a streetlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ikram Ullah Shah (@ikshorts)

Users on Instagram praised Shah’s effort. “Good job you really have saved lives,” wrote a user, while the other said, “In a world where many choose to look away, this one person chose courage!”, appreciating Shah for paying heed.

People on the Internet criticised the drunk man for putting lives in danger, sparking a debate on road safety and animal cruelty.