Home / Trending / Viral video shows drunk man riding camel on busy Hyderabad highway

Viral video shows drunk man riding camel on busy Hyderabad highway

The man sways in intoxication as he rides the camel in the middle of heavy traffic
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:42 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo Credit: Ikram Ullah Shah/Instagram
The traffic on a Hyderabad highway was recently disturbed by an unusual incident.

A viral video shows a man riding a camel across the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad. Apparently under intoxication, the man sways from one side to the other while he loosely holds the reins.

The video is shared by Instagram user Ikram Ullah Shah, who captures the bizarre incident as he chases the rider to ensure the safety of both the rider and those passing by.

Shah, along with a friend, eventually captures the man after a long chase and successfully gets the rider down and ties the camel to a streetlight.

Users on Instagram praised Shah’s effort. “Good job you really have saved lives,” wrote a user, while the other said, “In a world where many choose to look away, this one person chose courage!”, appreciating Shah for paying heed.

People on the Internet criticised the drunk man for putting lives in danger, sparking a debate on road safety and animal cruelty.

