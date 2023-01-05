Viral video: Truck moving flawlessly without front tyres leaves netizens in dubiety

Chandigarh, January 5
Peculiar trends and mechanical jugaads are quite prevalent in India. From crazy modification of vehicles to riding a family of ten on to a two-wheeler, ‘raw wisdom’ of Indians cannot be challenged. In the streak of such pervasive culture, a video has been making the rounds on Twitter where a truck could be seen flawlessly plying on a road with its front tyres missing.
The video has been shared on Instagram by a user, Sukhsam Sharma. The mammoth vehicle, meant for storing liquid in its container mounted at back, seems completely dilapidated from front.
The driver could be seen navigates the truck at a significant speed overlooking the fact that the vehicle does not have front tyres.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 4.5 lakh likes. Netizens are in absolute disbelief yet demanding 21-gun salute for the driver. Many are in dilemma over what the driver would do if he had to take a turn.
