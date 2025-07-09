Villagers in a remote district of Bihar beat up a woman and her husband's nephew, accusing them of having an illicit affair and forcing the man to "marry" her by putting vermilion, a police official said.

The incident, a video clip of which has gone viral on social media, took place in Supaul district last week, and the duo has been sent to Biratnagar in adjoining Nepal for medical treatment.

"Both persons have sustained grievous injuries in the attack that took place on July 4 in Bhimpur police station area", SHO Mithilesh Pandey said.

He added, "A police party had reached the spot soon after the incident, following a tip-off. However, all the accused had fled the spot by then. Later, an FIR was lodged following a complaint from the injured man's father. Eight persons were named, out of whom two have been caught."