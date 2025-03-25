DT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Viral video: When boxer Saweety held husband Deepak Hooda by his throat in police station during divorce proceedings

Viral video: When boxer Saweety held husband Deepak Hooda by his throat in police station during divorce proceedings

In the video Boora was seen assaulting husband Deepak amid divorce proceedings
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:28 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Video grab X@TheKhelIndia
Former World Champion boxer Saweety Boora was caught on camera attacking her husband, Kabaddi Player, Deepak Niwas Hooda.

The incident is said to be of March 15, inside a police station in Haryana’s Hisar.

Boora had earlier filed for divorce alleging harassment and assault over dowry.

The video, now surfaced on social media, shows Boora lunging towards Hooda and holding him by his throat.

Family members had to intervene to separate them but the heated arguments between both sides continued inside the police station.

The two got married in 2022.

Saweety, 32, has alleged that Hooda, 30, physically assaulted her and demanded an SUV and Rs 1 crore from her family. On the other hand, Hooda has accused the Hisar-based boxer’s family of usurping his property and threatening him with dire consequences. The Haryana couple has filed complaints against each other at the Hisar and Rohtak police stations.

