Viral video: Zebra on the loose roves on busy road in South Korea

Chandigarh, March 25
Sight of animals, including leopards, lions is quite common in human habitats adjacent to the wilds but it’s quite rare to see zebra strolling on a road in city. Well, one such video has been making the rounds on social media platforms where a zebra could be seen roaming on a busy road in South Korea after escaping a zoo.
As per a report by DailyMail, three-year-old male zebra named Sero fled the Children's Grand Park in Seoul.
Videos and pictures emerging of a zebra on the loose in the streets of Seoul today pic.twitter.com/UntZ4uRbvu— Hyunsu Yim (@hyunsuinseoul) March 23, 2023
The video in this regard has been shared on Twitter by an account, Hyunsu Yim.
After causing a brief traffic snarl, it ended up entering a street with a dead end. It was cornered and tranquilised only to be put back into the wilds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Differences between government and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
The minister inaugurates Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ma...
Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi
'I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,' he said when asked ...
Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says stay on convi...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Boxer Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Mongolia's Altansetseg
Ghanghas is the 6th Indian boxer to be crowned world champio...