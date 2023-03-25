Viral video: Zebra on the loose roves on busy road in South Korea

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

Sight of animals, including leopards, lions is quite common in human habitats adjacent to the wilds but it’s quite rare to see zebra strolling on a road in city. Well, one such video has been making the rounds on social media platforms where a zebra could be seen roaming on a busy road in South Korea after escaping a zoo.

As per a report by DailyMail, three-year-old male zebra named Sero fled the Children's Grand Park in Seoul.

Videos and pictures emerging of a zebra on the loose in the streets of Seoul today pic.twitter.com/UntZ4uRbvu — Hyunsu Yim (@hyunsuinseoul) March 23, 2023

The video in this regard has been shared on Twitter by an account, Hyunsu Yim.

After causing a brief traffic snarl, it ended up entering a street with a dead end. It was cornered and tranquilised only to be put back into the wilds.

