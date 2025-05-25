DT
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The cricketer and actress avoid interaction with the media
article_Author
PTI
Ayodhya, Updated At : 12:27 PM May 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant Sanjay Das confirmed that the celebrity couple came to the temple this morning before proceeding for the Ram Temple. Video grab/ANI
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, visited Ayodhya with their family on Sunday, praying at both the Ram Temple and the Hanumangarhi Temple.

Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant Sanjay Das confirmed that the celebrity couple came to the temple this morning before proceeding for the Ram Temple.

The cricketer and actress avoided interaction with the media.

The visit is part of the recent spiritual spree of the couple, who visited Mathura at least twice recently.

Kohli recently declared his retirement from the Test cricket after playing in the format for 14 years.

