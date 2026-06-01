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Home / Trending / Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s dance after RCB’s IPL 2026 title win goes viral; watch video

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s dance after RCB’s IPL 2026 title win goes viral; watch video

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:54 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli and actor-wife Anushka Sharma set social media ablaze after celebrating the franchise’s IPL 2026 triumph with an impromptu dance on the field following the final in Ahmedabad.

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The heartwarming moment, captured in a video shared by RCB, quickly went viral and became one of the most talked-about highlights of the championship celebrations.

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RCB successfully defended their IPL crown with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing 156, Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, helping the Bengaluru franchise clinch its second consecutive title.

Soon after the winning runs were scored, Kohli was seen celebrating with teammates and family members. In the viral clip posted by RCB, the former India captain danced alongside Anushka Sharma, while members of the squad, including Dinesh Karthik, joined in the festivities.

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Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising the couple’s chemistry and the emotional scenes from the title-winning night.

Speaking after the victory, Kohli described the moment as the fulfilment of a dream. The 37-year-old batter also credited the emergence of fearless young players for pushing him to evolve his approach in T20 cricket.

“Such is the demand, super young players are pushing you to up the ante. I had to change my mindset,” Kohli said after the match.

The veteran batter also highlighted RCB’s collective effort throughout the season, noting that different players stepped up at crucial moments, reducing the team's dependence on a single individual.

Kohli finished the final unbeaten and capped off another memorable IPL campaign with a celebration that resonated far beyond the cricket field. As RCB celebrated a historic title defence, it was the dance between Kohli and Anushka that became the defining image of the night for millions of fans online.

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