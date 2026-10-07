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Home / Trending / Virat Kohli received Rs 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj? Cricketer’s spokesperson issues strong denial

Virat Kohli received Rs 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj? Cricketer’s spokesperson issues strong denial

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A Rs 5-crore claim involving Virat Kohli and spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has triggered a fresh social media controversy, but Kohli’s spokesperson has now strongly rejected the allegation, calling it “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect”.

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The statement came after Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Maharaj and president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, reportedly claimed that Rs 5 crore was spent or offered to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram during the cricketer’s first visit in January 2023.

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According to reports, Sharma made the claim in a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He alleged that a Rajasthan-based private company and a property-builder lobby were behind the purported payment, with the alleged aim of increasing the popularity and public-relations reach of Premanand Maharaj.

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However, Kohli’s spokesperson has categorically denied the claim.

“The claims being made are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect,” the spokesperson said.

The statement further clarified that Kohli’s visits to Premanand Maharaj are driven by his “deep faith and reverence” for the spiritual leader.

The spokesperson also urged the media to verify information before reporting or amplifying such allegations.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s visits to Premanand Maharaj

Kohli’s association with Premanand Maharaj is well known. The cricketer and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have visited the spiritual leader’s Vrindavan ashram on several occasions.

The couple first visited the ashram in January 2023 with their daughter Vamika. Images and videos from their meeting subsequently went viral on social media.

They returned to the ashram in 2025, including a visit following Kohli’s announcement of his Test retirement in May that year. The couple has also visited Premanand Maharaj again this year.

While the visits videos have gone viral, the Rs 5-crore payment claim has not been supported by any publicly available contract, invoice, bank transaction record or payment document.

The allegation nevertheless gained traction online, with social media users debating both the claim and Kohli’s association with Premanand Maharaj.

‘We Trust Premanand Maharaj! Do you?’

As the controversy spread, an X account, @JaipurDialogues, posted: “We Trust Premanand Maharaj! Do you?”

The post drew strong reactions from users defending the spiritual leader.

One user wrote: “It should not even be a question!! He is Premanand Maharaj!! Unka nam sunte hi Negativity chali jati!! Kuch galat karne ka man nahi hota. I proudly say this I am alive because of him!!”

Another wrote: “Yes, we trust Premanandji Maharaj. 🙏🙏🚩”

A third user commented: “Jinka naam Bhot hota hai unko badnaam karne kosish bhi bohot hoti hai lekin dharm sach paath dene wale kabhi bura nHi hota jeet sach or dharm ki hoti hai.”

Another user criticised those targeting the spiritual leader, writing: “1st of all catch the @shubhankrmishra this fellow is continues spreading venom against Premanand ji maharaj...”

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