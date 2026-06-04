A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media after a toddler mistook a man for the Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. His innocence was such that he also posed for a photo with him.

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The video was shared on Instagram by Kartik Sharma, who shares a striking resemblance to the cricketer — and this perhaps led the young fan to believe that he had indeed just run into one of India's most famous sports stars.

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In the clip, the person recording can be heard repeatedly asking the child, "Yeh kaun hai?" (Who is this?) Without a moment of hesitation, the toddler enthusiastically replies, "Virat Kohli."

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Rather than correcting the child, he played along.

Sharing the clip online, he captioned it, "Kids' happiness feels personal."

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