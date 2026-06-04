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Home / Trending / 'Virat Kohli!' Toddler's innocent reaction to lookalike melts hearts online

'Virat Kohli!' Toddler's innocent reaction to lookalike melts hearts online

The video was shared on Instagram by Kartik Sharma, who shares a striking resemblance to the cricketer

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:25 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media after a toddler mistook a man for the Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. His innocence was such that he also posed for a photo with him.

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The video was shared on Instagram by Kartik Sharma, who shares a striking resemblance to the cricketer — and this perhaps led the young fan to believe that he had indeed just run into one of India's most famous sports stars.

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In the clip, the person recording can be heard repeatedly asking the child, "Yeh kaun hai?" (Who is this?) Without a moment of hesitation, the toddler enthusiastically replies, "Virat Kohli."

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Rather than correcting the child, he played along.

Sharing the clip online, he captioned it, "Kids' happiness feels personal."

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