Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’

Chandigarh, January 26
Rumours about Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill have been doing the rounds for a while now. There are many who think they make a great couple. At least that’s what the recent India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI indicates. The match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore saw a large number of Shubman fans tease him by chanting Sara’s name. They went on to shout, “Humari bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho” when the Indian cricket team was fielding against New Zealand.
The video from India’s third ODI held on January 24, has gone viral.
But this is not it. There’s another video that has taken the Internet by storm. It is the one that has former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s reaction to the fans teasing Shubman. In the video, as Virat hears the chants, he looks at the spectators near the boundary rope and smiles.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
The video has been shared by many on Instagram and Twitter. Commenting on Kohli’s reaction, a user wrote, “He smiled because he has gone through this too.”
Now, Virat’s reaction has won many a heart. The chants left some users confused as they asked if they were for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali Khan. A user commented, “Sara ok, but Ali Khan ya Tendulkar..??”
Yet another comment reads, “Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali Khan?”
“Apni Bhabhi kaisi ho , S*** bhabhi jaisi ho” ? - Priceless reaction of Kohli 😅#ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #shubmangill pic.twitter.com/kI9WeIMFQY— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) January 25, 2023
Indore crowd teasing Shubman Gill. 🤣🤣#ShubmanGill #IndvsNZ2ndODI pic.twitter.com/deoZ7kSvbz— . (@deadlesskid) January 24, 2023
हमारी भाभी कैसी हो, Sara भाभी जैसी हो— Shashank Sharma (@topedge_cricket) January 25, 2023
Virat Kohli's reaction to Indore Crowd 🤣pic.twitter.com/cLgRzCEgqz
This isn’t the first time when Shubman has been teased with Sara’s name while playing the game. Even in the recently concluded ODI series, fans chanted ‘Sara Sara’ during a match against Sri Lanka.
It was last year, when the cricketer made an appearance on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan (hosted by Sonam Bajwa) that rumours of him dating Sara Ali Khan began. When he was asked if he was dating Sara, he replied, “Maybe.” Sonam further insisted, “Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth,”, to which he said, “Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). Maybe, maybe not.”
On being asked to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, he replied, “Sara.”
Meanwhile, The Indian team secured their third consecutive victory over New Zealand in the final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24th. With this win, India solidified their position as the number one side in the world, winning by a decisive 90-run margin.
