Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says  ‘as a family we could not be more fortunate’

ANI

Pune, October 20

As a century by Virat Kohli helped Team India continue their winning momentum at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, his sister Bhawna took to Instagram to give huge shoutout to him.

Team India registered their fourth victory in a row at the World Cup by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune on Thursday. Kohli made 103 not out with a six against spinner Nasum Ahmed, the shot also ending the match as India reached a target of 257 with more than eight overs to spare.

The star batter's 48th one-day international century left everyone elated. His fans and his family members left no stone unturned in celebrating his century.

Kohli's sister Bhawna took to Instagram to post, "Proud is a small word, for you are born to do this your hard work and undivided passion for this game has shown in each and every step of your way .I know as a family we could not be more fortunate to see your achievements at such an amazing level God bless you".

The batter's elder brother Vikas Kohli also heaped praises on him.

Sharing a picture of Kohli from the winning moment, Vikas wrote, "Well done champ...proud of you."

His biggest cheerleader and his wife Anushka Sharma also reacted to his epic century with a special post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared an image of Virat from the match with a red heart emoji and a kiss face emoji.

