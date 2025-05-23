‘Voluminous, nude, long, fictional’: Did Vir Das just troll the Cannes dress code in the most hilarious way

Comedian and actor Vir Das has once again showcased his signature wit—this time taking a dig at the newly introduced dress code at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. With rules reportedly discouraging attention-grabbing outfits such as voluminous gowns, nude dresses and long trains, Cannes has taken a stricter stance on red carpet fashion this year.

Advertisement

In a recent post on social media, the Emmy-winning comic shared an edited photo of himself clad in a giant, nude-toned gown with a long train, sarcastically breaking every new dress code rule. He captioned it: “Large, voluminous, nude, long train. In your face #CannesFilmFestival. You don’t know what you are missing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Advertisement

This is not the first time Vir has weighed in on Cannes with a comedic twist. In an earlier post, he “announced” his (fictional) withdrawal from the festival, saying, “It is with deep regret that I announce I will no longer be attending the Cannes Film Festival because of the new red carpet rules. For multiple generations, nude voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Advertisement

He continued by describing a 78-foot-long beige outfit he had allegedly planned to wear before, adding, “If I cannot wear a Gota original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted.”