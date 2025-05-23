DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Trending / ‘Voluminous, nude, long, fictional’: Did Vir Das just troll the Cannes dress code in the most hilarious way

‘Voluminous, nude, long, fictional’: Did Vir Das just troll the Cannes dress code in the most hilarious way

Vir Das breaks every Cannes fashion rule—without even showing up
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:54 PM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In a recent post on social media, Vir Das shared an edited photo of himself clad in a giant, nude-toned gown with a long train. Instagram/@virdas
Advertisement

Comedian and actor Vir Das has once again showcased his signature wit—this time taking a dig at the newly introduced dress code at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. With rules reportedly discouraging attention-grabbing outfits such as voluminous gowns, nude dresses and long trains, Cannes has taken a stricter stance on red carpet fashion this year.

Advertisement

In a recent post on social media, the Emmy-winning comic shared an edited photo of himself clad in a giant, nude-toned gown with a long train, sarcastically breaking every new dress code rule. He captioned it: “Large, voluminous, nude, long train. In your face #CannesFilmFestival. You don’t know what you are missing.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Advertisement

This is not the first time Vir has weighed in on Cannes with a comedic twist. In an earlier post, he “announced” his (fictional) withdrawal from the festival, saying, “It is with deep regret that I announce I will no longer be attending the Cannes Film Festival because of the new red carpet rules. For multiple generations, nude voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Advertisement

He continued by describing a 78-foot-long beige outfit he had allegedly planned to wear before, adding, “If I cannot wear a Gota original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper