'Waheguru': Shehnaaz Gill’s flight scare caught on camera: ‘Bahut mushkil se bache aaj’

Punjabi actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video of a frightening flight experience, revealing that she and her brother Shehbaz Badesha faced severe turbulence before the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai.

Gill shared the video on Instagram on Tuesday, giving her followers a glimpse of the tense moments during the flight.

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In the now-viral clip, Gill and Shehbaz are seen praying and trying to remain calm as the aircraft encounters severe turbulence. At one point, Shehnaaz is heard chanting, “Waheguru, Waheguru”, while her brother appears to struggle to contain his nervous laughter.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

As the aircraft begins its descent, Gill appears anxious for a safe landing. The passengers finally breathe a sigh of relief after the plane touches down.

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Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “Bahut mushkil se bache aaj (We narrowly escaped today)... So grateful we landed safely.”

The flight landed at Mumbai airport. It could not be immediately ascertained where Gill had boarded the flight or where the journey had originated.

Another scare on ‘Ishqnama’ set

The flight scare comes after another alarming incident involving Gill on the sets of Ishqnama. In a behind-the-scenes video, the actor was seen running during a scene when her nose ring reportedly came loose and fell into her mouth.

She was subsequently seen coughing, while her co-star Saurabh Sachdeva patted her back and helped her recover.

Gill’s recent Punjabi film projects include Singh vs Kaur 2, which also stars Gippy Grewal. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the Punjabi romantic comedy released worldwide on September 11, 2026.