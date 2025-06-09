Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged on Sunday in a grand ceremony graced by a host of prominent political figures.

Priya, who is a lawyer and politician from the Samajwadi Party, shared an emotional post saying that she had been waiting for this moment for almost three years.

Before entering the political arena, Priya worked as a lawyer in the Supreme Court. Elected to the Lok Sabha at 25, she is one of the youngest parliamentarians in the country.