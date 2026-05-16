Want to know what jail life feels like? Hyderabad now lets you experience it legally

Ever wondered what daily life inside a prison actually feels like? In Hyderabad, people can now experience it legally through a new prison-themed initiative launched at Chanchalguda.

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The Telangana Prisons Department has introduced a unique programme called “Jail Anubhavam” or “Feel the Jail Experience"', alongside the newly opened Telangana Prisons Museum, allowing visitors to voluntarily spend time living under simulated prison conditions.

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The initiative was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) in Chanchalguda and has already sparked widespread curiosity online.

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Under the programme, participants can reportedly book either a 12-hour prison-style experience for Rs 1,000 or a 24-hour stay for Rs 2,000. During the experience, visitors will follow regulated schedules similar to inmates, including prison accommodation, jail food, correctional discipline and structured daily routines designed to recreate aspects of life inside a correctional facility.

Designed as an educational experience, not entertainment

According to Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra, the initiative is not meant to glamorise incarceration or function as thrill-based entertainment. Instead, it aims to educate citizens about prison systems, lawful conduct, social responsibility and the rehabilitation-focused role of modern correctional institutions.

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Officials said the programme intends to encourage reflection and empathy by helping visitors understand how prisons operate beyond the stereotypes often shaped by films and popular culture.

Hyderabad joins the growing trend of prison tourism

The launch also places Hyderabad within a growing global trend known as prison tourism, where former jails and correctional centres are transformed into museums, memorials and immersive public experiences.

Across the world, travellers increasingly visit historic prisons to explore stories of crime, punishment, reform and survival. While some destinations focus on history and exhibits, others offer simulated experiences that recreate prison life in controlled settings.

The Chanchalguda initiative combines both elements — a prison museum showcasing correctional history and a live experiential programme that allows citizens to briefly step into an inmate’s routine.

Officials believe the initiative can help create greater public awareness about rehabilitation and correctional reforms while offering a rare look into a system most people only know through television or films.