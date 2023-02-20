Warm morning in Punjab, Haryana; Shimla sees warmest February day in 17 years

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 20

As minimum temperatures stayed several degrees above normal in Punjab and Haryana on Monday and Shimla saw warmest February day in 17 years.

The meteorological department are blaming the abnormally high temperatures on lack of precipitation.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal while Ludhiana's low was 14.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, according to a report of the meteorological department here.

Patiala registered a minimum of 14.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal while Pathankot's minimum settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded a low of 11.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimum temperatures of 14.6 and 12 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 14.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 15.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal while Hisar recorded a low of 13.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. Karnal's minimum settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius while Narnaul recorded its minimum of 12.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 15.4, 13.7 and 14.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla warmest February in 17 years

Shimla saw its warmest February day in 17 years on Saturday at 23.2 degrees Celsius.

The previous high of Shimla was 22.6 degrees on February 19, 2006. At 23.2 degrees on Saturday, it was 11.4 degrees higher than the average.

The day's temperature in Shimla on Sunday was 21.6 degrees, whereas the minimum was 14 degrees, 10.6 degrees above the average.

However, the Met office predicted thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places in the state over mid hills on Monday.

This is for the first time in many years that Shimla almost bereft of snow cover and parched too.

Shimla's Mount Jakhu (the highest peak in the town) received mild snowfall this season, while commercial centre Mall Road, the historic Ridge and the US Club are yet to get snow cover.

with PTI/ IANS inputs