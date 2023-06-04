Watch: 3-day-old girl in US lifts heads, crawls in cot; netizens hail ‘supergirl’

Chandigarh, June 4
A US woman was taken aback after noticing her 3-day-old infant daughter crawling in the hospital cot.
34-year-old Samantha Mitchell told Kennedy News that her daughter, Nyilah Daise Tzabari, started crawling while lifting her head on her own just days after birth.
Mitchell also filmed the act assuming that no one would believe her unless she shows them the video of the child doing miracle.
A video in this regard has been shared on Instagram by a user, Samantha Elizabeth. “I still can’t believe this happened,” the post reads.
View this post on Instagram
Babies typically start to creep or crawl at around six to nine months.
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 28,000 views. Netizens are all hearts and hailing the ‘supergirl’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha revises train tragedy toll to 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’
187 bodies yet to be identified; number of injured put at 1,...
Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind ‘criminal’ act identified
Railway officials said system is 'error proof' and 'fail saf...
Odisha rail accident: Main line tracks repaired, fit to carry trains
Officials say at least one set of railway tracks now fit for...
IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport
The flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board exper...
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years
The passport given to Mehbooba is valid till May 31, 2033