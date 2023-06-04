Watch: 3-day-old girl in US lifts heads, crawls in cot; netizens hail ‘supergirl’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 4

A US woman was taken aback after noticing her 3-day-old infant daughter crawling in the hospital cot.

34-year-old Samantha Mitchell told Kennedy News that her daughter, Nyilah Daise Tzabari, started crawling while lifting her head on her own just days after birth.

Mitchell also filmed the act assuming that no one would believe her unless she shows them the video of the child doing miracle.

A video in this regard has been shared on Instagram by a user, Samantha Elizabeth. “I still can’t believe this happened,” the post reads.

Babies typically start to creep or crawl at around six to nine months.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 28,000 views. Netizens are all hearts and hailing the ‘supergirl’.