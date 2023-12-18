Watch adorable video of a dog saying ‘I love you’ to a baby …

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 18

In a heart-warming display of interspecies communication, a playful and adorable pomsky named Sapphie has captured the internet’s attention by using word buttons to interact with her family’s newest member—a baby boy.

The viral video shared on Sapphie's Instagram account showcases Sapphie’s communication style as she warmly greets the baby with a ‘hi’ and expresses affectionate words like ‘I love you’.

Since the video was shared, it has garnered over one million views, with netizens praising Sapphie’s bond with the baby.

Prior to the baby’s arrival, the parents took a proactive approach by smartly training Sapphie, a half Pomeranian and half Husky mix, to engage in conversations using these word buttons. Sapphie’s quick grasp of the basics and progression to more complex words showcase her intelligence and adaptability.

What adds another layer of impressiveness to this story is Sapphie’s ability to alert her parents to the baby’s needs. In another video, Sapphie is seen pressing buttons that say ‘poop’ and ‘change diaper’ after a careful sniff, demonstrating a remarkable understanding of the baby’s cues.

This heartening tale of interspecies communication not only highlights the intelligence and adaptability of dogs but also emphasises the strong bond that can develop between pets and their human family members.