Watch: Adorable video of toddler playing catch with cat mesmerises Internet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 25

Internet is repository of heart-warming content which provides instant pleasure and relaxation. One such adorable video has been making the rounds on Internet, where a toddler could be seen playing with a cat.

The clip features a toddler and a feline as the duo plays catch. The cat could be seen sitting up on the stairs while the toddler stands on floor as they play catch with a towel. The child throws up towel towards the cat, it catches it and throws it back towards toddler standing under the stairs.

The child could be seen laughing his heart out and continues to play with the cat.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has accumulated over 1 million views. Netizens are gushing over the sweet bonhomie between the child and the feline.

@juniperjessi my heart 😫💕 — Dylan | Brisbane & FMTY ✈️ (@datedylan_) February 25, 2023

That awesome giggle! — Marie-Pierre CLERET (@MPCleret) February 25, 2023

Sweetheart ❤️ — Ash Grant 🇦🇺 🇺🇸 (@ZOOFLEET) February 25, 2023

How adorable 🥰 — ❤️🇬🇧 (@MarieMarch4) February 25, 2023

Wouw wouuww woouuuwww 🙀🤦‍♂️ — hüsnü sakarya (@husnusakarya1) February 25, 2023