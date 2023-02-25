 Watch: Adorable video of toddler playing catch with cat mesmerises Internet : The Tribune India

Watch: Adorable video of toddler playing catch with cat mesmerises Internet

The child could be seen laughing his heart out and continues to play with the cat

The cat could be seen sitting up on the stairs while the toddler stands on floor as they play catch with a towel. Video grab- Twitter/@buitengebieden



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 25

Internet is repository of heart-warming content which provides instant pleasure and relaxation. One such adorable video has been making the rounds on Internet, where a toddler could be seen playing with a cat.

The clip features a toddler and a feline as the duo plays catch. The cat could be seen sitting up on the stairs while the toddler stands on floor as they play catch with a towel. The child throws up towel towards the cat, it catches it and throws it back towards toddler standing under the stairs.

The child could be seen laughing his heart out and continues to play with the cat.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has accumulated over 1 million views. Netizens are gushing over the sweet bonhomie between the child and the feline.

