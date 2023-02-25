Watch: Adorable video of toddler playing catch with cat mesmerises Internet

Chandigarh, February 25
Internet is repository of heart-warming content which provides instant pleasure and relaxation. One such adorable video has been making the rounds on Internet, where a toddler could be seen playing with a cat.
The clip features a toddler and a feline as the duo plays catch. The cat could be seen sitting up on the stairs while the toddler stands on floor as they play catch with a towel. The child throws up towel towards the cat, it catches it and throws it back towards toddler standing under the stairs.
Having fun together.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/prRJ5qnEc6— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 25, 2023
The child could be seen laughing his heart out and continues to play with the cat.
Since being shared on Twitter, the video has accumulated over 1 million views. Netizens are gushing over the sweet bonhomie between the child and the feline.
