Watch: After Arif-sarus bonhomie, video of another similar friendship saga surfaces from UP

Chandigarh, April 18

After story of a rare bonhomie between UP’s MohammadArifand a sarus crane flooded internet with plethora of reactions and political tussle, another similar tale of geniality between a man and a sarus crane is making the rounds on social media.

As per ANI, Ramsamuj Yadavof UP’s Mau district fed a starving crane while he was working in his fields. After feeding it once, Yadav claims the crane started coming to him repeatedly. The episode lead to the onset of their friendship.

A video of Yadav playing around with the sarus crane has been shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Heartwarming bonhomie between a Sarus crane and Mau's Ramsamuj Yadav in Uttar Pradesh



I had found it on the farm where I had fed it once. After feeding it twice initially, it started to come to me repeatedly. It roams around freely in the village: Ramsamuj Yadav pic.twitter.com/W9Fw3Ozwdu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2023

Earlier, the friendship tale between Amethi's Arif Khan Gurjar and a sarus crane became acclaimed. Arif rescued the bird while it was injured and provided requisite medication to it. The duo developed a deep bond in the course.

However, sarus crane being an endangered creature couldn’t be kept at home. Thus forest department officials took away the bird last month and charged Gurjar under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

