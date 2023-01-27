Watch: #AngryRanbirKapoor trends as video of actor tossing fan’s phone goes viral

Mumbai, January 27
A video, showing Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor tossing a young man’s phone in the air, has gone viral on social media, leading to angry reactions from people online.
This is such an inappropriate behaviour by the Ranbir. #angryranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/aOCdiZOxuE— muskan❤️ (@muskan_8khan) January 27, 2023
The video, which later turned out to be part of an ad shoot, surfaced on social media on Friday and showed the young man trying to click a selfie with the “Brahmastra” star.
After he fails to capture a picture with Kapoor despite two attempts, the actor asks the fan for his phone. He then tosses it back in the air.
The video has now gone viral on social media, shared by many verified handles on Twitter along with the hashtag of ‘AngryRanbirKapoor’.
However, a section of the online users pointed out that the clip is part of an ad shoot for a smartphone company, which has Kapoor on board as a brand ambassador.
