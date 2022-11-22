Watch: Assam youth ceremoniously marries his girlfriend’s body, vows to never get hitched

Chandigarh, November 22
A heart-breaking video has been doing the rounds on social media, where a man seemingly married his deceased girlfriend after she succumbed to her illness at a private hospital in Assam.
The video shows 27-year-old Bitupan Tamuli putting vermilionon Prathana’s forehead as she lays late.
Reports also suggest that the man has vowed to never marry again.
Prathana reportedly fell sick a few days back and was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati on November 18.
In the backdrop of horrific Shradha Walker’s murder in Delhi, who was allegedly sliced into 35 pieces by her boyfriend, the video has moved netizens for setting an example for lovers.
