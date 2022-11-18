Watch: ‘Balle-balle’ dance off between 2 Sikh men to the tunes of ‘Tera yaar bolda’ goes viral

Chandigarh, November 18
Punjabi songs with their catchy beats hit different. They can make even the elderly defy stereotypes and prove that age is just a number.
A video of two elderly Sikh men grooving to the tunes of popular Punjabi track at a wedding function has been doing the rounds on the Internet.
In the clip, the two men can be seen dancing their heart out as ‘Tera yaar bolda’ plays in the background.
Dressed in coat-pants, they set the stage on fire with their killer bhangra moves.
The guests present around them are left spellbound with their energy as both men happily indulge in a ‘balle-balle’ dance off.
The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Pink Panther Studios. "Epic dance off with some legends!" reads the caption of the post.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared online, the video has racked up over a million views and counting.
Netizens hailed the men’s energy, vigour and enthusiasm.
“Age is just a number for him,” a user wrote while another commented, “Uncle in the grey coat is super graceful! God bless him!”
