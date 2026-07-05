A simple encounter at a traffic signal in Bengaluru has captured the internet's attention after an entrepreneur handed over the keys to his Lamborghini to an autorickshaw driver who had long dreamed of driving a supercar.

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The heartwarming moment, shared on social media by Bengaluru entrepreneur Rakesh KNV, has gone viral, with users praising his gesture of trust and generosity.

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The video begins with Rakesh driving his bright yellow Lamborghini when an autorickshaw driver pulls up alongside him. Recognising the entrepreneur from his online videos, the driver says he has been following him for years and has always admired both him and his luxury sports car. He then reveals his dream of driving the Lamborghini.

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Instead of simply acknowledging the compliment, Rakesh asks the driver to pull over and, to his surprise, hands him the keys to the supercar. The two then swap vehicles, with the autorickshaw driver carefully taking the wheel of the Lamborghini while Rakesh settles into the driver's seat of the three-wheeler.

The video shows the two driving side by side, each experiencing a completely different ride. For the autorickshaw driver, it was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. For Rakesh, the auto ride brought back memories of his own struggles before achieving success.

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Sharing the clip online, Rakesh said the experience reminded him of a time when even paying an autorickshaw fare was difficult.

"I risked my Lamborghini for this unforgettable moment! Honestly, driving his auto hit me hard. It took me right back to my struggling days when paying the auto meter was a challenge," he wrote in the caption.

The video has since drawn widespread appreciation online. Many users applauded Rakesh for trusting a stranger with an expensive sports car, while others said the gesture proved that kindness and empathy matter more than material wealth.

One user commented, "Bro you earned my respect," while another wrote, "The smile on the auto driver's face says everything."