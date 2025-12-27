Watch Biden’s warmly lit Christmas photo, but where is the ex-president?

A Christmas family photograph shared by former US President Joe Biden on X has unexpectedly become the centre of social media chatter, with users dissecting not the festive setting, but his visibility in the frame.

The warmly lit photo, posted to mark the holiday season, shows multiple family members gathered around a decorated Christmas tree. However, many users quickly pointed out that Biden appears less prominent than others, triggering a wave of memes, jokes, and commentary.

Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love. pic.twitter.com/OB5GouvxTJ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2025

“They’re already leaving Joe out of the family picture and he ain’t even dead yet. Bless,’” commented, while another user @Chicago1Ray remarked that the family “looks miserable.”

Some netizens framed the moment as symbolic, suggesting it reflected Biden’s current political standing, while others dismissed the reactions as over-analysis of a casual family snapshot.