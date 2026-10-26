Watch: Birmingham woman caught on camera dumping rubbish into neighbour’s garden in years long harassment campaign

A mother of seven in Birmingham, UK, subjected her next-door neighbours to a six-to-seven-year campaign of harassment by repeatedly throwing rubbish, food waste and dirty nappies into their garden, according to a court report.

Sufina Aslam, 42, from Yardley, was caught on CCTV emptying bin liners, throwing food directly from a pan and hurling dirty nappies and sanitary towels over the garden fence into the neighbouring family’s property.

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The footage also captured her alleged pattern of disruptive behaviour, which included banging on walls and shouting verbal abuse at various hours of the day and night.

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The prolonged ordeal took a toll on the neighbouring family’s health and well-being. The 50-year-old victim told the court that the harassment had caused sleep deprivation, anxiety and deteriorating health, while also disrupting the children’s education.

“It’s a constant mental torture for all of us. I panic when I hear her voice,” the victim said, describing the impact of the years-long dispute.

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Despite the allegations of sustained harassment, Aslam walked free from court and was ordered to pay £70 in compensation, according to the report.

The case has drawn attention to the impact prolonged neighbour disputes can have on families, particularly when repeated incidents affect their ability to feel safe and comfortable in their own homes.