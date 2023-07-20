Watch chilling video of speeding Jaguar mowing down bystanders gathered to see accident-hit Thar on ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad

Chandigarh, July 20
A biker had stopped on the ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad following an accident between a Thar and a truck.
Little did he know that the camera in his bike would capture a bigger tragedy.
As he moved in his bike closer to the accident site, suddenly, a high-end car came from behind and hit bystanders gathered to see the accident. The video showed the speed of the car was extremely high. It ploughed into the crowd killing five people on the spot, while four people died during treatment. After being hit by the Jaguar car, some of the victims were flung into the air and landed nearly 25 to 30 feet away. The stretch of the road turned red due to the spilled blood. The impact was such that the front portion of the car as well as its windscreen got completely damaged.
The accident took place at around 1 am. The car driver, also a youngster, was thrashed by angry bystanders and a video of that beating was also captured by a person standing under the bridge.
