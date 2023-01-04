Watch: Delhi bus driver stops vehicle on busy road to fetch a cup of ‘famous’ tea, netizens have a say on ‘priorities’

Chandigarh, January 4
Tea, especially in the bone chilling winters, acts as biggest saviour and mood enthusiast. The feeling when it ascends down the gut is one of a kind. But can you ever think of someone who blocked the entire traffic with a stream of vehicles waiting just because he had gone to fetch tea for himself. Well one such episode was witnessed in Delhi, where a DTC bus driver stopped his mammoth vehicle in the middle busy road to warm himself against harsh winter of the national capital.
men😭☕ pic.twitter.com/EDOSmxlnZC— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) January 2, 2023
The video has been captured by some onlookers, who explain how the driver had craving for the tea and kept a streak of vehicles waiting behind to quickly get a cup of it for himself. Moreover the tea seller— Sudama Tea Stall— where the driver took a brief halt is said to be a famous spot in the area, especially among Delhi University students.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 68,000 views. The act has left netizens in splits and discussing ‘priorities’.
This man deserves chaisexual award— Shivani (@shivani_yaar) January 2, 2023
🤣🤣🤣— Shelby (@Meme_Canteen) January 2, 2023
Priorities☕️— Yash (@yashhjainn_) January 2, 2023
bro got his priorities set— M’baapre (@devmanuus) January 2, 2023
Guys can only do this for tea— AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) January 2, 2023
Inspiration: pic.twitter.com/lmGweNRk38— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) January 2, 2023
Driver be like jalwa hai humara 😂😂— ख्वाब (@lazybonejhonson) January 2, 2023
