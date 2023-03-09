Watch: Dutch singer nails ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ with her melodic voice, Kaifi Khalil reacts

Chandigarh, March 9
Be it the songs sung in coke studio or by the individual artists, Pakistani tracks have become cult over the past few years. After the acclamation gained by ‘Pasoori’, yet another addition to the club, Kahani Suno 2.0 is gaining substantial renown across the world.
Now a cover of Kahani Suno 2.0, sung by a Dutch singer, Emma Heesters is getting fervidly viral on social media. Emma shared the clip on her Instagram and her soothing voice seems to be adding cherry on the cake.
"Kahani Suno 2.0. More than 250 million views on my reels! WOW. So I thought it was time to sing in another beautiful language again!" reads the caption of the post.
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 7 million views.
The actual singer of the song, Kaifi Khaliltoo dropped a rose and heart emoji.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'they have only one aim — to k...
Atishi is Delhi's new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj gets health
Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departm...
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...