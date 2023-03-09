Watch: Dutch singer nails ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ with her melodic voice, Kaifi Khalil reacts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 9

Be it the songs sung in coke studio or by the individual artists, Pakistani tracks have become cult over the past few years. After the acclamation gained by ‘Pasoori’, yet another addition to the club, Kahani Suno 2.0 is gaining substantial renown across the world.

Now a cover of Kahani Suno 2.0, sung by a Dutch singer, Emma Heesters is getting fervidly viral on social media. Emma shared the clip on her Instagram and her soothing voice seems to be adding cherry on the cake.

"Kahani Suno 2.0. More than 250 million views on my reels! WOW. So I thought it was time to sing in another beautiful language again!" reads the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heesters (@emmaheesters)

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 7 million views.

The actual singer of the song, Kaifi Khaliltoo dropped a rose and heart emoji.

#Pakistan