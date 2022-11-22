Watch: Elderly Sikh couple dances to 'Aa jaane jaan'; wholesome video wins hearts online

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 22

A video serving proof to ‘tales of everlasting love’ has created quite an abuzz on social media.

In the video, an elderly Sikh couple can be seen slow dancing to the tunes of Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Aa jaane jaan’.

It was shared on Instagram by a blogger named Robin Nakai.

In the clip, the man dressed in a coat-pant grooves with the woman draped in a sari at what looks like a house party. Their adorable moves as they lovingly look into each other’s eyes give a glimmer of hope that true love still exists.

“A love story…in dance and music…” reads the caption of the post.

The couple’s grace and emotion stole hearts online as the video amassed over a million views after being shared. Netizens were in awe of their affection towards each other and left sweet comments.

"Such a graceful couple...and their love for each other reflecting in their dance," a user wrote while another commented, "Watching this on loop! So beautiful."

A third user hailed them as “Jodi made in heaven.”

We can’t stop gushing over this real-life example of love.

