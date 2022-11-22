Watch: Elderly Sikh couple dances to 'Aa jaane jaan'; wholesome video wins hearts online

Chandigarh, November 22
A video serving proof to ‘tales of everlasting love’ has created quite an abuzz on social media.
In the video, an elderly Sikh couple can be seen slow dancing to the tunes of Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Aa jaane jaan’.
It was shared on Instagram by a blogger named Robin Nakai.
In the clip, the man dressed in a coat-pant grooves with the woman draped in a sari at what looks like a house party. Their adorable moves as they lovingly look into each other’s eyes give a glimmer of hope that true love still exists.
“A love story…in dance and music…” reads the caption of the post.
The couple’s grace and emotion stole hearts online as the video amassed over a million views after being shared. Netizens were in awe of their affection towards each other and left sweet comments.
"Such a graceful couple...and their love for each other reflecting in their dance," a user wrote while another commented, "Watching this on loop! So beautiful."
A third user hailed them as “Jodi made in heaven.”
We can’t stop gushing over this real-life example of love.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Court extends Aaftab Poonawala’s custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test
Poonawala tells the court that he had committed the crime in...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral
He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets
Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India
‘BREAKING: Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed th...
4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling
Violence erupts after the police intercept a truck transport...