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Home / Trending / Watch: Giant 7-foot python found hiding in Mumbai's parked car

Watch: Giant 7-foot python found hiding in Mumbai's parked car

The incident took place at Maheshwar Building near Bapu Bagwe Road in Kandarpada

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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What was supposed to be a regular Saturday for people living in the residential compound of a building in Mumbai’s Dahisar area, soon took a dramatic turn.

A seven-foot python was discovered coiled inside the engine compartment of a car parked.

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The incident took place at Maheshwar Building near Bapu Bagwe Road in Kandarpada on Saturday. Residents first noticed a large snake slowly moving from beneath the parked vehicle towards its hood.

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As they got a closer look, they realised the reptile was none other than a python. In no time the news spread drawing a crowd and causing anxiety among residents.

Locals immediately contacted wildlife rescuers. Rescue expert Sameer Gupta reached the spot and, upon opening the car’s hood, found the python coiled near the engine. A video of the operation shows Gupta carefully removing the snake and placing it inside a bag.

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The rescued python was then taken for a medical examination to check for any injuries that may have been caused by the vehicle’s engine components. After wildlife officials confirmed that the snake was healthy and unharmed, it was safely released into its natural habitat in the nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

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