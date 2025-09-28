DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Watch how an Aussie tourist rescues the 'sacred cow', act wins hearts

Watch how an Aussie tourist rescues the 'sacred cow', act wins hearts

"Finally, a good cameraman who helps instead of filming," a user commented

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:42 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
duncan.mcnaught/Instagram
Advertisement

Duncan McNaught, an Australian tourist, has stolen the hearts of millions with his selfless act of kindness. He rescued a cow stuck in a dry drain in India and shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram with the caption, "Had to rescue the sacred cow."

Advertisement

The video shows McNaught approaching the stranded cow, calmly reassuring it, "No, he just fell in. We're gonna rescue. Let's go." Initially, he tried to lift the cow by himself but soon realised it was too heavy, saying, "She was heavy, 2 people should do the job."

Advertisement

With the help of another man, they managed to pull the cow out safely.

The video has gone viral, with viewers praising McNaught's efforts.

Advertisement

"Finally, a good cameraman who helps instead of filming," said one user, while another added: "Huge respect bro. We need more people like you in this world."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts