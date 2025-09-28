Watch how an Aussie tourist rescues the 'sacred cow', act wins hearts

Duncan McNaught, an Australian tourist, has stolen the hearts of millions with his selfless act of kindness. He rescued a cow stuck in a dry drain in India and shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram with the caption, "Had to rescue the sacred cow."

The video shows McNaught approaching the stranded cow, calmly reassuring it, "No, he just fell in. We're gonna rescue. Let's go." Initially, he tried to lift the cow by himself but soon realised it was too heavy, saying, "She was heavy, 2 people should do the job."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan McNaught (@duncan.mcnaught)

With the help of another man, they managed to pull the cow out safely.

The video has gone viral, with viewers praising McNaught's efforts.

"Finally, a good cameraman who helps instead of filming," said one user, while another added: "Huge respect bro. We need more people like you in this world."