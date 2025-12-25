Watch how Delhi 'disappears' under a smog, fog blanket

An Instagram clip posted by Anjali Sohal has turned the nation’s attention skyward. Shot from the window of a plane cruising over Delhi, the video shows the capital swallowed by a thick, grey shroud where fog and smog have fused into one impenetrable veil. “Just in case it was getting hard to imagine what 800+ AQI looks like from above,” her caption read. The footage went viral in hours, sparking a flood of shocked comments, mask‑wearing advisories and frantic memes about ‘Delhi disappearing’.

The video has garnered 8.6 million views on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अंजलि सोहल (@anjalisohal)

The timing couldn’t be worse. Winter’s dense fog has collided with weeks of “severe” AQI readings across Delhi‑NCR. The Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app showed stations like Wazirpur, Rohini and Mundka locked at 500, while the city’s average AQI hovered in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range.

The India Meteorological Department has issued orange‑level fog warnings for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring states, forecasting dense to very dense fog through the coming days.

Experts warn the situation could deteriorate further as cold‑air inversions trap pollutants near the ground and weak winds fail to disperse the smog.

Social media users aren’t holding back.

Many describe the aerial view as “unsettling” and “a reminder that the crisis is far worse than ground photos show”. Some express relief at being away from Delhi, while others demand long‑term solutions instead of short‑term advisories.