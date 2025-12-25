DT
Watch how Delhi 'disappears' under a smog, fog blanket

Watch how Delhi 'disappears' under a smog, fog blanket

The video, shared by Anjali Sohal, as garnered 8.6 million views on Instagram

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:25 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
An Instagram clip posted by Anjali Sohal has turned the nation’s attention skyward. Shot from the window of a plane cruising over Delhi, the video shows the capital swallowed by a thick, grey shroud where fog and smog have fused into one impenetrable veil. “Just in case it was getting hard to imagine what 800+ AQI looks like from above,” her caption read. The footage went viral in hours, sparking a flood of shocked comments, mask‑wearing advisories and frantic memes about ‘Delhi disappearing’.

The video has garnered 8.6 million views on Instagram.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Winter’s dense fog has collided with weeks of “severe” AQI readings across Delhi‑NCR. The Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app showed stations like Wazirpur, Rohini and Mundka locked at 500, while the city’s average AQI hovered in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range.

The India Meteorological Department has issued orange‑level fog warnings for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring states, forecasting dense to very dense fog through the coming days.

Experts warn the situation could deteriorate further as cold‑air inversions trap pollutants near the ground and weak winds fail to disperse the smog.

Social media users aren’t holding back.

Many describe the aerial view as “unsettling” and “a reminder that the crisis is far worse than ground photos show”. Some express relief at being away from Delhi, while others demand long‑term solutions instead of short‑term advisories.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

