Watch: IAS officer shares desi irrigation technique involving bullock, netizens divided

Chandigarh, September 24

India is an agrarian land and peasants here always live up to the quote— ‘necessity is mother of invention’. There is no dearth of examples to substantiate how farmers have solved big agricultural issues with help their home-made jugaads. Unlike today when farmers use modern equipment for cultivation, there was a time when they were entirely dependent on their handcrafted tools. Amid juxtaposition of modern and ancient tools of agriculture, an IAS officer, Awanish Sharan has shared a video on how desi home-made jugaads could be path-breaking in agricultural sector.

“RURAL INDIA Innovation. It’s Amazing!!,” the caption of the post reads.

The now-viral video shows a bullock walking on a treadmill like structure which in turn moves a wheel attached to it. The kinetic energy turns into mechanical energy as it revolves electric motors and generate electricity for agricultural use.

Since being shared, the video has surpassed over 2.3 lakh views. Many are hailing the innovation. However, a larger section is extremely critical of the exercise as they believe it to be an exploitation of animals.

Really innovative — AWADHESH KUMAR ROY (@Awadhesh9472) September 23, 2022

Not appreciated on cost of animals pain..where he was forced to walk — Madhu Chanda (@avc_201) September 23, 2022

Yes Clear Case of "Animal Exploitation" — Khelan Thakrar (@Thakrarkhelan) September 23, 2022

इसको innovation नही पशु क्रूरता कहा जाना चाहिये — Utkarsh 🇮🇳 (@Utkarsh_Tiware) September 23, 2022