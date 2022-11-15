Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Chandigarh, November 15
Army soldiers being at frontiers often entertain themselves in peculiar ways. From dancing to singing, many videos of Indian Army serviceman have surfaced every so often where they were seen disporting themselves while protecting our borders away from home.
In the streak, a video has surfaced on Twitter where a group of personnel could be seen grooving to ‘Kala Chashma’ song of movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. The soldiery could be seen donning their uniform, besides sunglasses, while nailing hook step of the song on snow-covered surface in mountains.
Salute to Indian Army 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qruYAMendT— Prashant Dhawan (@DhawanPrasant) November 13, 2022
Since being shared, the now-viral video has surpassed over 12,000 views. Netizens are hailing the spirit of Indian Army and referring the soldiers jacks-of-all-trades.
Mast h— Rajbardhan Kumar Sinha (@RajbardhanKum13) November 13, 2022
Aisa kya hai jo Indian army nhi kr sakti?😍❤️❤️❤️🔥— Kunal Firke (@kunal_firke) November 13, 2022
indian army always rock😍❤️🇮🇳— SUMIT ⁽ᴮˡᵘᵉ ᵀᶦᶜᵏ ⁾ (@mojojojo1219) November 13, 2022
Jalwa hai INDIAN Army ka 🔥🔥🔥— Navdeep Verma (@im_NV1) November 13, 2022
Love you india Army 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳— Sushant Chandravanshi🇮🇳 (@iamsushant9113) November 13, 2022
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/m7riEvnZeL— Father Teresa (@Jagdish48521788) November 13, 2022
Jai hind— Manish Singh Mehta (@Manish12292) November 14, 2022
