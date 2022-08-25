Watch: Irked of being slapped with Rs 6,000 fine by cops, lineman in UP’s Shamli cuts power supply of police station

Chandigarh, August 25
An electricity department lineman in UP’s Shamli avenged on police personnel for unleashing hefty fine of Rs 6,000 on him by cutting power supply of entire police station.
The story, along with video, of this peculiar revenge has been doing the rounds across social media platforms. In the video, the lineman can be seen climbing an electricity pole to snap power supply of the police station.
View this post on Instagram
As per a report of TOI, the incident took place on Tuesday when the lineman, Mohd Mehtab, was booked by Thana Bhawan police for riding his bike without helmet. He was subsequently charged Rs 6,000 fine for the offence.
He reportedly pleaded before the police and said the offence would not be repeated in future but the cops were in no mood to spare him.
Power department, however, gave a different reason for the action. Officials said that the police station had an outstanding power bill which was over Rs 50,000.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case
Phogat was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna are...
No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel
However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP
All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...