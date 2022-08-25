Watch: Irked of being slapped with Rs 6,000 fine by cops, lineman in UP’s Shamli cuts power supply of police station

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

An electricity department lineman in UP’s Shamli avenged on police personnel for unleashing hefty fine of Rs 6,000 on him by cutting power supply of entire police station.

The story, along with video, of this peculiar revenge has been doing the rounds across social media platforms. In the video, the lineman can be seen climbing an electricity pole to snap power supply of the police station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UP wale (@upwalelog)

As per a report of TOI, the incident took place on Tuesday when the lineman, Mohd Mehtab, was booked by Thana Bhawan police for riding his bike without helmet. He was subsequently charged Rs 6,000 fine for the offence.

He reportedly pleaded before the police and said the offence would not be repeated in future but the cops were in no mood to spare him.

Power department, however, gave a different reason for the action. Officials said that the police station had an outstanding power bill which was over Rs 50,000.