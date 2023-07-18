Watch: JCB driver miraculously escapes after mammoth rock hits the machine on Chandigarh-Manali Highway

Chandigarh, July 18
A JCB driver had a narrow escape after a big boulder rolled down a hill at Chandigarh-Manali Highway in Himachal’s Mandi district.
The hair-raising video has been making the rounds across social media platforms. The mammoth machine was removing the debris at 6 Mile when a giant rock fell down on it. The machine operator, however, was able to evacuate only to have a close shave by fraction of a second.
The district administration has stopped traffic movement on the highway between Mandi and Pandoh in Mandi district in view of public safety till Wednesday. The stretch became unsafe due to unscientific cutting of hills in the region.
Traffic has been diverted on alternate routes.
