Watch: Cops land at doorsteps after man accidently dials 911, yells ‘I killed two people’ while playing video game

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 13

People at times get so absorbed in video games that they fail to pay heed towards the blunders they make unknowingly. The testimony to this got witnessed when a man got so immersed in the game that he ended up dialling cops while yelling 'I killed two people.'

Not just this, things got to next level when cops showed up at his home with whole paraphernalia assuming that the guy killed someone, unaware of the fact that he was talking about killing in the game.

A video is this context has been shared on Twitter. “This guy accidentally called the cops while he was playing Rainbow 6 Siege They heard him say ‘I killed 2 people’ over the phone and thought it was a double homicide,” the caption of the post reads.

This guy accidentally called the cops while he was playing Rainbow 6 Siege



They heard him say “I killed 2 people” over the phone and thought it was a double homicide pic.twitter.com/OPUVvu9bWz — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) January 6, 2023

As per a comprehensive post shared by the friend of the poor guy, latter dialled 911 while saying ‘I killed 2 people’. He was actually talking about the game— rainbow six siege. Police thought the ‘incident’ to be a double homicide and reached the place within 2 minutes.

His friend shared the story, saying they responded in less than 2 minutes after the call and he had an AR pointed to his head pic.twitter.com/fvdpAeJJcj — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) January 6, 2023

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.9 million views. Netizens are in splits over the incident.

Bro needs to learn the word eliminated 🤣🤣🤣 — Steven (@FuturesAndProps) January 6, 2023