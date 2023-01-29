Watch: Man carries specially-abled friend to theatre on his back to watch Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, netizens are all hearts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 29

The fever of invincibly-moving Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan could easily be witnessed in public enthusiasm besides its monetary success at box office. People from across the world are hailing the movie and the testimony to its success is the box office numbers which suggest the movie grossed over 300 crore worldwide in just three days after its release. The giant fan club of SRK seems to be thrilled over this most awaited release and a glimpse to maintain that was seen in West Bengal where a youth was seen carrying his specially-abled friend on his back to watch the movie in the theatre.

A video in this regard has been shared on Twitter by a user, Halim Hoque. "A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend's shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie Pathan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal," the caption of the post reads.

A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend's shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie Pathan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal.❤️#FDFS#pathan#mausambigadchukahai

🔥 pic.twitter.com/lYsl4kt8dM — Halim Hoque (@halim_hoque) January 25, 2023

The duo came all the way from Bihar to watch the movie in theatre.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 98,000 views. Netizens are reacting with all hearts in the comment section.

#shah rukh khan