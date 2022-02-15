Watch: Mumbai rider narrowly escapes death with train, captured in a viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 15

An appalling video of a motorcyclist’s narrow escape from a passing train has been captured. Video from Mumbai shows a man narrowly escapes death at a railways crossing, while his vehicle gets crushed by the arriving train. According toHindustan Times, it was a Rajdhani Express train that smashed the two-wheeler to high heaven on February 12.

The man ignored closed railway crossing gates and tried to move to the other side, apparently unaware of the oncoming train. An attempt to save few minutes could have proved his decision fatal, as his decision was a close call.

CCTV footage shows how he drags himself away from the vehicle as train has almost engulfed the vehicle. The rider however escaped with no injuries.

The close shave has gone viral on social media. OnTwitter, the video has been shared and viewed thousands of times, with many criticising the motorcycle rider for not following traffic rules.

Similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh last year when a biker almost got trapped under a train but somehow escaped narrowly.