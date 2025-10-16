DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Watch Neelam Gill, model with Punjab roots, make waves at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Watch Neelam Gill, model with Punjab roots, make waves at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gill began her modelling journey at just 13, signing with NEXT Model Management a year later

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:37 PM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image credit: (Left) fashunwithviren/Instagram and (right) @lislopees1/X
Advertisement

Neelam Gill, a British-Indian model of Sikh descent from Punjab, stole the show at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025, held in New York on October 15. As the only Indian model to walk the runway, Gill made her country proud with her stunning performance.

Advertisement

Born on April 27, 1995, in Coventry, England, to Sikh grandparents from Punjab, Gill began her modelling journey at just 13, signing with NEXT Model Management a year later. Her breakthrough came at 18 when she became the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign during London Fashion Week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gill's 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show look was a dreamy pink bra paired with shimmering panties, layered with a sheer skirt. Her minimal yet striking styling exuded sultry elegance and confidence. This was her second outing on the VS runway, following her 2024 debut in an icy blue bralette and bottoms set with holographic wings.

Advertisement

Gill shared the stage with supermodels Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, and Bella Hadid, among others. The show featured electrifying performances by TWICE, Madison Beer, Karol G, and Missy Elliott, showcasing the brand's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

With a career spanning over a decade, she has walked for top designers like Kanye West, Rohit Bal, and Dior, and fronted campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and L'Oréal Paris. Her achievements inspire young models from diverse backgrounds, proving that with talent and perseverance, anything is possible.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts