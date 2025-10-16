Neelam Gill, a British-Indian model of Sikh descent from Punjab, stole the show at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025, held in New York on October 15. As the only Indian model to walk the runway, Gill made her country proud with her stunning performance.

Born on April 27, 1995, in Coventry, England, to Sikh grandparents from Punjab, Gill began her modelling journey at just 13, signing with NEXT Model Management a year later. Her breakthrough came at 18 when she became the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign during London Fashion Week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Paratha (@diet_paratha)

Gill's 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show look was a dreamy pink bra paired with shimmering panties, layered with a sheer skirt. Her minimal yet striking styling exuded sultry elegance and confidence. This was her second outing on the VS runway, following her 2024 debut in an icy blue bralette and bottoms set with holographic wings.

Neelam Gill at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024. 🪽#LisLove pic.twitter.com/q3ZPiyXskR — Lis Lopes (@lislopees1) October 17, 2024

Gill shared the stage with supermodels Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, and Bella Hadid, among others. The show featured electrifying performances by TWICE, Madison Beer, Karol G, and Missy Elliott, showcasing the brand's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Neelam Gill backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (2025) pic.twitter.com/Fh6tSjHMBE — linda (@itgirlbackup) October 15, 2025

With a career spanning over a decade, she has walked for top designers like Kanye West, Rohit Bal, and Dior, and fronted campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and L'Oréal Paris. Her achievements inspire young models from diverse backgrounds, proving that with talent and perseverance, anything is possible.