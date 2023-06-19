 Watch: Noida restaurant staffers, customers come to blows over Rs 970 service charge; 5 arrested : The Tribune India

Watch: Noida restaurant staffers, customers come to blows over Rs 970 service charge; 5 arrested

After an argument broke out with a woman customer over the issue, men from both sides engaged in fisticuffs

Watch: Noida restaurant staffers, customers come to blows over Rs 970 service charge; 5 arrested


PTI

Noida, June 19

A clash broke out between some restaurant staffers and a group of customers, including women, inside a shopping mall here, prompting the police to investigate the matter and arrest five people, officials said on Monday.

Those arrested include three restaurant workers and two from the customers' group after counter complaints were made on behalf of both sides and FIRs lodged by the police on charges of rioting and assault, they said.

The clash broke out allegedly after a heated argument between the two sides as one of the customers from the group of about a dozen people asked for the removal of the 10 per cent service charge levied on their bill, an official said.

The customer's concern was first taken up with a waiter and then escalated to the manager and an argument broke out with a woman customer over the issue before the men from both sides engaged in fisticuffs, the official said.

According to the restaurant 'Float by Duty Free', the customers' bill stood at Rs 11,209 including taxes and a 10 per cent service charge of Rs 970 and remains unpaid because of the brawl and their property incurred damages while some staffers were also injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said the incident took place on Sunday night at the restaurant located in the Spectrum shopping mall in Sector 75, under Sector 113 police station limits.

“There was a fight between the two sides -- the group of customers and the restaurant staffers -- over the payment of service charge. Cases have been lodged on the basis of the complaint received from both sides. Those engaged in violence will be arrested,” Chander said Monday morning.

An official of the Sector 113 police station said Monday afternoon that five people have been arrested in connection with the case and the police have received video evidence of members of both sides engaging in violence.

Two counter FIRs were lodged both having the Indian Penal sections 147 (rioting), 323 (assault), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty of a woman), the official said.

The issue of restaurants levying a service charge in addition to government taxes has long been a vexing matter for consumers as well as the hospitality industry. One such petition is currently being heard by the Delhi high court in which the next hearing is scheduled on July 24.

On April 12 this year, the Delhi High Court said its earlier order staying a ban on the automatic levy of service charge on food bills cannot be shown by restaurants to the customers in a manner which suggests that the charge has been approved by it.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also observed that the words 'service charge' give an impression of being a government-backed levy and asked the petitioners to state if they have any objections to changing the term to 'staff charges' or 'staff welfare fund' etc. to avoid any confusion.

The judge asked the petitioners -- National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations -- to also state the percentage of its members who impose service charges as a mandatory condition and directed them to file their affidavits on the queries.

Meanwhile, citing the court order, NRAI president Varun Khera said levying service charges is the sole discretion of a restaurant.

“Earlier there was a misconception among some people that restaurants cannot levy service charges. However, a court order has ruled that restaurants can impose service charges as long as they make it clear to customers,” Khera told PTI.

“If the service charge is mentioned on the menu card, it means that the customer is aware of it and they have the choice to walk out if they do not agree with the condition,” he said.

He said there is also a situation in which customers request the restaurant to remove the service charge and they accept it.

However, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has been financially rough for dine-in restaurants and the hospitality industry in general, so not many agree to forego service charges, he added.

 

 

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar shot dead by unidentified assailants in Canada

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

3
Himachal

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper Himachal

4
Punjab

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

5
Nation

Kerala man arrested for making noisy scenes on board Air India flight from Abu Dhabi

6
Sports

'BJP pawn vs Congress puppet': Sakshi Malik, Babita Phogat slug it out

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

8
Chandigarh

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

9
Lifestyle

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol gets married to Drisha Acharya

10
Comment

Sword arm of national power

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Top News

IndiGo places firm order for 500 planes with Airbus

IndiGo places firm order for 500 A320 family planes with Airbus

This is the largest-ever aircraft order placed by any airlin...

Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple in Cabinet meeting today

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

CM says the Act will pave way for eliminating the undue cont...

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar shot dead by unidentified assailants in Canada

Nijjar was designated a 'terrorist' by India under the strin...

Video: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton city?

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...

Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM Biren Singh warns people

Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM Biren Singh warns people

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...


Cities

View All

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Canal water yet to be released in Tarn Taran

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Suvidha Kendra employee held for ~20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

Suvidha Kendra employee held for Rs 20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea outbreak in Lalru: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Drizzle brings relief, day's temperature dips 5°C in Chandigarh

Kejriwal’s house renovation: Delhi Vigilance issues show cause notices to PWD officials

Kejriwal’s house renovation: Delhi Vigilance issues show cause notices to PWD officials

DU student’s killing: Family members yet to come to terms with the loss

Gurugram: Woman dies by suicide by jumping from fourth floor of Ambience Mall

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Gadkari to open 11 flyovers from Delhi to Panipat on June 20

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

Schools told to provide information to Nawanshahr-based RTI activist

Woman bags national award for using sports to empower the poor

Amritsar travel agent booked for selling off Indian woman in Oman

Centre to help women stuck in Gulf: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Paddy sowing begins from today in district

Rohan makes city proud with AIR 358

CIA cops trek 18 km to catch 'Dacoit Hasina'

Open House: what should be done to tackle Unscheduled outages, shortage of water supply in summers?

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with arms, ammunition in Patiala

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with arms, ammunition in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate