Home / Trending / Watch NRI's jaw drop as India proves to be a 'shopper's paradise'

Watch NRI's jaw drop as India proves to be a 'shopper's paradise'

The Instagram clip, that has garnered 2.5 million views, shows him holding a candy priced at Rs 20, exclaiming that it costs nearly Rs 200 in Germany

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:54 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
A video of a Non-Resident Indian's (NRI) hilarious reactions to everyday product prices in India has taken the Internet by storm. Recently returned from Germany, the man's stunned expressions and comical reactions have left desi netizens in splits and proud.

The Instagram video was shared by @verychalanttrish and has garnered 2.5 million views.

As he explores an Indian supermarket with his friend, the NRI is seen holding a box of Tic Tac mints priced at ₹20, exclaiming that the same product costs nearly ₹200 in Germany. His wide-eyed reactions continue as he picks up a 2.25-litre Coca-Cola bottle for ₹95, calling it "kya hain yaar."

The video's caption, "When everything in India is cheaper than the country bro just returned from Germany," perfectly sums up the moment.

Social media users couldn't help but share their own experiences, with one commenting, "I can totally relate…Here in Korea, we have to pay 3x the amount for Indian groceries."

While some users poked fun at the price difference, others pointed out that the quality of products in India might not be the same as in countries like Germany. One user noted, "It's euro vs INR. Accordingly, you are paid there in Germany. Also, see the quality of the product. The pesticide content in India is much higher than Germany, pls check."

Despite the differing opinions, the clip has become a relatable reminder for many Indians living abroad who often share similar experiences when visiting home, especially amid the high cost of living in Western countries.

